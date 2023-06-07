AAP teachers’ wing announces hunger strike

New Delhi: Rallying for education, and demanding justice, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Teachers’ Wing, AADTA, is set to commence a hunger strike on June 8 to protest the displacement of ad-hoc professors in Delhi University (DU).

Through the hunger strike the party aims to highlight the plight of gold medalists and ad-hoc professors who have dedicated 15-20 years of service to the university and now face a severe livelihood crisis due to the actions of the DU administration. AADTA’s National Incharge, Dr Aditya Narayan Mishra, expressed deep concern over the lack of humanity and education priority shown by the Vice-Chancellor.

AAP’s MLA Sanjeev Jha pointed out the irregularities in the appointment process, emphasizing that the former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, had explicitly advised against making any appointments before the formation of the Governing Body. However, appointments have been made arbitrarily, disregarding the minister’s directive. Jha criticized the Vice-Chancellor for obstructing the formation of a fully functional governing body, which has resulted in the displacement of a significant number of ad-hoc teachers.