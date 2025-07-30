AAP targets BJP over civic failure

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over its handling of civic infrastructure, accusing it of neglect and failure following widespread waterlogging in the city.

Mocking the “four-engine government” model, AAP leaders shared videos of flooded roads and hospitals, calling the situation a reflection of administrative failure. Former chief minister Atishi questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, saying, “Ten minutes of rain and this is Delhi’s condition. This is the marvel of BJP’s four-engine government.”

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for remaining silent after a wall collapse near Raj Niwas claimed two lives. At a press conference, Manish Sisodia alleged corruption in cleaning equipment contracts and salary delays for sanitation workers, while other AAP MLAs mocked the BJP government for turning Delhi into a “Venice-like” spectacle.