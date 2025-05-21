AAP student wing ASAP begins expansion across DU

NEW DELHI: The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the newly formed student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced a series of activities aimed at expanding its reach and promoting accessible student activism across universities in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ASAP joint secretary Deepak Bansal said, “ASAP has already established a unit in many DU colleges. We are about to launch a helpline number so that students can join us easily. ASAP will also felicitate Class 12 toppers in every district of Delhi.”

Bansal added that the organisation is planning to expand its footprint to other major universities in the capital. “Soon ASAP will set up units in Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University,” he said.

ASAP leader Yash Phogat, also present at the press meet, said the aim of the student wing is to provide a democratic platform to ordinary students.

