AAP strongly condemns BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’ in Wazirpur

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has strongly condemned the BJP-led government’s demolition drive in Wazirpur, which rendered 350 jhuggi (slum) families homeless. Senior AAP leaders, including Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the site and demanded immediate rehabilitation for the displaced families. The party accused the BJP of betraying its promise to provide housing for the poor, instead opting for “bulldozer politics.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking at the site, questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about the whereabouts of the displaced families’ new homes. “Where are these families being rehabilitated?” he asked. Bharadwaj called out the CM’s false claims that no jhuggis were being demolished. “Every day, the CM claims her government isn’t allowing any demolitions, yet hundreds of jhuggis are being razed. The CM is lying through her teeth and cheating the poor in broad daylight,” he said.

He further criticised the BJP’s reversal of its slogan “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan” (Where there is a jhuggi, there will be a house), which he argued had now been twisted to “Where there is a jhuggi, there will be a bulldozer.” He pointed out that the demolition drives were happening across Delhi, from

Wazirpur to Okhla, Madrasi Camp near Barapullah, and Andrews Ganj. “Without providing a single house, jhuggis are being torn down...,” Bharadwaj said.