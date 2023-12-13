AAP state vice president & MLA lead door-to-door campaign on Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party state vice president and MLA Kuldeep Kumar, along with MLA Surendra Kumar, undertook a door-to-door campaign in the North East Lok Sabha constituency.



The leaders addressed the ongoing challenges faced by the Delhi government, particularly emphasising what they perceive as a politically motivated case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP vice president Kuldeep Kumar asserted, “The Modi government repeatedly claims there was an alleged liquor scam in Delhi, so we’re here to explain to people how this entire matter is fake. In reality, behind this fake case, the BJP wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal.”

He further criticized the investigative agencies, stating, “The Supreme Court has continuously sought evidence from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but they have no proof. Despite so many raids and investigations, they found no evidence. This proves that the entire case is a sham. Modi Ji fears CM Kejriwal’s work.”

Kumar highlighted the transformative changes in Delhi under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, stating, “The work that no other government could accomplish, our CM has demonstrated. The Modi government cannot match Kejriwal’s work; that’s why they want to imprison Arvind Kejriwal.”

AAP MLA Surendra Kumar posed a direct question to the public during the campaign, stating, “Today, we have come to ask the public that if the Modi government puts the CM in jail, should Kejriwal resign or not? Should Arvind Kejriwal run the government from inside jail? Delhi’s public has voted for CM Kejriwal, and chosen him as their Chief Minister, so Arvind Kejriwal should serve the people from inside the jail if needed.”

Kumar continued, “Modi wants to stop Delhi’s work by imprisoning Kejriwal. All the corrupt people join the BJP and cleanse themselves by using the Lotus-branded (BJP’s emblem) soap. Arvind Kejriwal is the first Chief Minister who salutes the Constitution of the country first. Kejriwal talks about the

fundamental rights of

the poor. Delhi’s public is even ready to go to jail with their beloved Chief Minister.”