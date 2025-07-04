AAP stages protest over trash, missing Mayor in Central Delhi

New Delhi: On Thursday afternoon, AAP councillors staged a strong protest against the poor sanitation system in Delhi’s Central Zone by throwing garbage outside the office of MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. Ankush Narang, AAP’s Leader of Opposition in the MCD, said the garbage situation in the zone was critical, with only 2–3 garbage tippers (collection vehicles) operating where there used to be 10–15. He added that while the civic center was open and the entire staff was on duty, during public meeting hours (2–4 pm), Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was not available in his office, and alleged that he was “partying in Manesar”.

AAP had submitted a memorandum, including letters from various councillors, on June 4, highlighting sanitation failures, but claimed the mayor had taken no action even after a month. The letters reported widespread garbage buildup and a lack of tippers in the area for nearly two years. Narang warned that in the current monsoon season, uncollected waste could lead to outbreaks of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.

He described the BJP’s mega cleanliness campaign as “superficial”, and accused the mayor of ignoring public welfare proposals put forth by the AAP while prioritising private interests, like housing society contracts. Concluding by demanding the mayor’s resignation, Narang stated that he has failed his basic duty and that BJP’s “four-engine government” has been unable to collect garbage in Delhi.