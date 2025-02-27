AAP stages ‘dharna’

New Delhi: After being denied entry to the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Atishi and other AAP MLAs staged a “dharna” outside and the LoP also sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

In her letter to the president, the former chief minister said the BJP is “crossing all limits of dictatorship” after coming to power in Delhi.

“The BJP government in Delhi has removed the pictures of Constitution maker Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji from various offices of the Delhi government. This is not only an insult to the brave sons of the country but also an insult to the Dalit, backward and deprived society,” the letter said.

When the AAP opposed this move and tried to raise the issue in the Assembly, Speaker Vijendra Gupta undemocratically expelled 21 party MLAs from the meetings of the House for three days on February 25, it added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were suspended from the Assembly over disruptions in the House proceedings during Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s address on Tuesday. The AAP said it was protesting the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar’s portrait from the chief minister’s office.

The AAP leaders staged the “dharna” outside the gate of the Assembly premises on Thursday. With “dafli” beats in the background, they held

placards with photos of Ambedkar and raised slogans against the ruling party, such as “BJP sun le, Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim” and “BJP ki tanashahi nahi

chalegi (the BJP’s dictatorship will not work)”.