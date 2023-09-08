AAP spokesperson accuses BJP counterpart of harassment

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Reena Gupta has accused BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia of harassment and declared that an FIR would be filed against him.



The incident occurred during a televised discussion on a news channel, where Bhatia allegedly used derogatory language against Gupta.

She said, "The BJP has always stood by those who use abusive language and engage in harassment against women. That's why Gaurav Bhatia had the audacity to say during the live debate that he would tease me."

She further criticised the BJP for its handling of leaders accused of sexual assault, likening them to individuals like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Kuldeep Sengar, who have rallied in support of rapists.

She highlighted the urgent need for accountability, stating that Bhatia's behaviour could potentially result in a case against him under IPC sections 354, 509, and 503. She also called out prominent BJP leaders for their silence when confronted with such issues, saying, "Whenever there is ill-treatment of women, BJP leaders like Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi remain silent, they seem to be wordless."

Gupta's strong stance continued as she asserted that the AAP had always been vocal about women's issues and would continue to be so. She announced her intent to file a complaint against Bhatia with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Additionally, she vowed to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Empowerment of women will not happen by merely displaying pictures. As long as there are people like Gaurav Bhatia in the BJP who make derogatory statements against women and continue to harass women, they shouldn't even talk about women's empowerment."

In a passionate call to action, the AAP spokesperson also implored all Indian women to unite against harassment and expressed confidence

that they could use their votes and voices to stand up against individuals like Gaurav Bhatia and other perpetrators of harassment.