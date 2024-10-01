AAP slams prohibitory order

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has strongly criticised a recent order issued by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, which imposes severe restrictions on public gatherings in the Capital. Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the order as a “Tughlaqi Farman” that aims to ban celebrations of Hindu festivals, particularly in light of the upcoming Navratri, which starts on October 3.



Bharadwaj addressed the media at the Delhi Secretariat, expressing outrage over what he termed arbitrary and unfounded restrictions. “Since yesterday, an order is circulating in nearly all WhatsApp and social media groups across Delhi,” he stated. “There is widespread chaos and panic in the city because the Delhi Police has suddenly issued this arbitrary decree, creating a near-curfew-like situation in most parts of Delhi in the coming days.” According to the order, gatherings of more

than five people will result in arrests, causing alarm among residents who are preparing for festive celebrations.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Navratri season, Bharadwaj noted that this is a time when people traditionally visit markets, participate in religious events, and organise community gatherings. “It is a matter of fact that anyone living in Delhi would know that during this time, bhandaras are organised in various

places across Delhi,” he explained. He added, “Hundreds of people will stop to eat at these bhandaras. The entire city of Delhi is troubled, wondering what the L-G has done.”

The minister emphasised that the restrictions effectively discourage the celebration of Hindu festivals, stating, “This way, L-G has even prohibited people from celebrating festivals. As far as I know, this has never happened in Delhi.” He further criticised the L-G’s apparent lack of understanding of local customs, asserting that such restrictions had never been imposed before.

Bharadwaj also expressed his discontent with the L-G’s political ties, pointing out that he votes in Gujarat rather than in Delhi. “If the L-G wants to go back to Gujarat, he should go right now. Please spare the people of Delhi. You’re throwing Delhi towards ruin,” he asserted.