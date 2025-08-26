AAP slams Metro fare hike, accuses BJP of betraying all students

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the BJP government over a recent 10 percent hike in Delhi Metro fares, alleging that the move has placed an additional burden on students and contradicted the BJP’s election promise of free metro passes.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the fare revision amounted to a betrayal of voters. He alleged that the BJP government had failed multiple sections of society, citing grievances faced by private school parents, shopkeepers, lawyers, and jhuggi residents. He said the fare hike was part of a broader trend of policies that benefit corporations at the expense of ordinary citizens.

According to AAP, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had previously opposed fare hikes in the Assembly and pushed through resolutions to prevent increases. “If you ask the common man, they will say it was Kejriwal who fought to stop the hikes in school fees, electricity rates, and Metro fares,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader framed the issue as a choice for Delhiites: “Now, Delhi must decide whether they were better off under BJP’s friendship with corporations, or under Arvind Kejriwal’s fight for

the people.”