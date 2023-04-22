AAP slams L-G Saxena over city’s law and order

New Delhi: Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP slammed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena over the city’s law-and-order situation on Friday, following a shooting incident inside the Saket court complex.

No response was available from the L-G’s office on the AAP’s attack on Saxena.

In an apparent dig at the L-G and the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal in a tweet said Delhi’s law-and-order situation is “creaking” and instead of creating hurdles in others’ jobs and indulging in dirty politics, everyone should pay attention to the job at their hands.

He also said those responsible for the situation should resign if they are not able to handle it.

People’s safety cannot be left to the mercy of gods, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said.

Sharing a video on Twitter of the Saket court firing incident, in which a woman aged around 40 years was shot at, Kejriwal asked, “L-G sahab, what is happening in our Delhi?”

The woman, identified as M Radha, sustained bullet injuries on her abdomen and hand and was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, police said. The accused, a lawyer, had got a case lodged against

the victim.

“The LG has only two jobs — police and the DDA. After the arrival of the new L-G sahab, the law-and-order situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse. Bullets are being fired in courts. The police is involved in corruption involving Rs 350 crore,” AAP’s chief spokesperson and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi.

Education Minister Atishi said the incident was shameful and added that women have never been safe in the national capital.

“All of us know that women have never been safe in Delhi.

A woman was shot at multiple times in a highly-secured area. The incident took place in broad daylight, in a protected area and in the national capital. There cannot be a more shameful incident than this,” she said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also urged L-G V K Saxena on Friday to focus on providing a safe city to its people, while accusing him of obstructing the work of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the national capital witnessed a very shameful incident.

“All of us know that women have never been safe in Delhi. A woman was shot at multiple times in a highly secured area. The incident took place in broad daylight, in a protected area and in the national capital. There cannot be a more shameful incident than this.

“In any city, a court complex is one of the most secured areas. Policemen and women, PCR vans and metal detectors and scanners are there. Despite such high security, a woman was shot at,” she said.