AAP slams L-G over demolition of religious places

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader Kuldeep Kumar has criticised the ongoing demolition of religious places in Delhi ordered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and alleged a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in the city.



Kumar denounced the repeated demolition of ancient temples and religious structures across various locations in Delhi.

The AAP MLA highlighted the hypocrisy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasising their vocal support for temples while collaborating with the Delhi L-G to demolish these ancient places of worship.

He said that the demolition of an ancient Hanuman temple and a mazaar in Bhajanpura served as the latest examples of the L-G’s actions. He revealed that former Home Minister Manish Sisodia had disclosed that the L-G had granted permission for the demolition of religious sites in Delhi. Despite objections raised by the Deputy CM to alter project blueprints to preserve the temples, the L-G rejected the proposal and ordered their demolition, he said.

Furthermore, Kumar drew attention to the L-G’s alleged role in the previous demolitions of temples in Srinivaspuri and Mandawali. He criticised the BJP for its disregard of religious beliefs and emotions, emphasising that the saffron party’s actions contradict its professed commitment to temples.

Kumar called upon the L-G to retract the decision to demolish places of worship, urging him not to play with the faith of Delhiites or disrupt peace and harmony. He also demanded accountability for incidents resulting in loss of life, such as the recent death of a labourer due to electrocution at an under-construction building within LNJP Hospital.

He slammed the L-G’s failure to address pressing issues and stressed the need for swift action and punishment for negligent officials.