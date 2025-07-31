AAP slams govt over waterlogging

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Rekha Gupta government spent money only to make Minto Bridge flood-free, while the rest of Delhi was submerged in the rainwater.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked the BJP, calling Minto Bridge a "separate state" with its own Chief Minister and PWD Minister, while the BJP hit back saying the area was no longer synonymous with flooding. "Rekha Gupta is the CM of Minto Bridge and Parvesh Verma is its PWD Minister," said Bharadwaj in a jibe during a press conference.