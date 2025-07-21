AAP slams Centre over ceasefire, jhuggi demolitions, and election irregularities

New Delhi: On the eve of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, demanding accountability on a series of critical national issues. After attending the all-party meeting on Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party would press the Centre for answers on the recent ceasefire announcement, US President Trump’s controversial remarks, and domestic governance failures.

“One of the key questions we raised is about US President’s repeated claims that the ceasefire after the Pahalgam terror attack was brokered under the guise of a trade deal,” said Singh. “The Government of India must respond to this in Parliament.”

He also condemned the demolition of jhuggis in Delhi, accusing the government of betraying its own ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ promise. “Poor migrants from Purvanchal, UP and Bihar have been made homeless despite the government’s assurances. This must stop immediately,” Singh demanded.

Raising alarm over alleged electoral fraud in Bihar, Singh said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being misused. “Forms are being submitted in the names of deceased individuals and people who never visited registration centers. This is an attack on free and fair elections.”

Singh also demanded clarification on the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, where the pilot is being blamed for switching off fuel supply. “Such serious issues cannot be brushed under the carpet,” he added. He criticised the closure of government schools in Uttar Pradesh, saying, “Dalits, backwards and minorities are being denied access to education.”

On the INDIA alliance, Singh clarified that AAP is now contesting elections independently. “The alliance was for Lok Sabha. In Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar, we’re fighting alone,” he said. “If the government stays silent, AAP will raise its voice from

Parliament to the streets.”