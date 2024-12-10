AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to schools

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has again raised concerns over Delhi’s law and order situation, citing bomb threats to 40 schools, including GD Goenka and DPS RK Puram, as a glaring example of deteriorating safety.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded an urgent response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the government’s ability to protect citizens, particularly children.

On Monday, Delhi Police received threats targeting 40 schools, triggering widespread panic among parents and students.

Kejriwal criticised the BJP-led central government, stating, “Delhiites are terrified, yet BJP leaders claim the worsening law and order situation is not an issue. How will they ensure citizens’ safety?”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed concerns, highlighting daily reports of violence, extortion, and shootings, alongside recurring threats to schools and public spaces, demanding immediate action to restore order in the Capital.