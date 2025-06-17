AAP slams BJP’s 100 days as ‘Living Hell’ for Capital

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of complete governance failure within just 100 days of assuming power. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the city has been pushed into a “living hell” due to widespread power cuts and water shortages.

“Since the BJP has taken over governance in Delhi, the city’s water and electricity systems have collapsed,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference. “Even an employee from the Lieutenant Governor’s office tweeted that there was no electricity for two hours. If this is the condition of Raj Niwas, imagine the suffering of ordinary Delhiites.”

He claimed residents across the city are enduring electricity cuts lasting up to 14 hours. “In some places, transformers are malfunctioning; in others, various technical problems persist,” he said.

Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP’s Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, alleging he was missing during crucial days. “We asked a simple question, where is PWD Minister Parvesh Verma? Is he in Delhi? According to our information, he was absent from the capital for several days, and this was deliberately hidden by the BJP and the Delhi Government,” he stated.

Highlighting a citizen’s account, Bharadwaj said, “A resident of Alaknanda Apartments told me he has lived in the city for 25 years, but never has the water situation been this bad.”

Taking aim at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he added, “Despite such a severe crisis, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is busy campaigning in other states, abandoning her responsibilities in the capital. The people of Delhi voted for her to serve them, not to tour other states.”