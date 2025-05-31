AAP slams BJP’s 100-day rule in Delhi

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government has failed the people of Delhi in its first 100 days, the AAP’s city unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday while terming the dispensation’s report card “false” and “misleading”.

He posed several questions about the BJP government’s “unkept” promises and demanded clarity on the matter. The AAP leader asked when would the ruling party deliver on its pledge of giving Rs 2,500 to women and why have the 10,000 bus marshals not been reemployed as promised.

“There is a government of mischievous children in Delhi. It has itself prepared a false report card. But we have made

the real report card, which lists their failures,” Bharadwaj told a press conference.

He demanded immediate action on the rollback of increased fees at private schools and questioned the delay in filing an FIR against a Dwarka school accused of torturing children. The AAP Delhi unit chief also demanded to know

from the government when it would take over the private school in Dwarka.