AAP slams BJP over water crisis

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of completely failing to address the worsening water crisis in the national Capital. AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj cited growing public anger, contamination of water supply, and a recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) rebuke as proof of what he called the BJP’s “hollow governance.”

“Despite having a four-engine government, the BJP has failed to fulfil even the most basic need, clean drinking water,” Bharadwaj said in a press conference. “The entire city is suffering. In areas like Ambedkar Nagar, Badarpur, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Palam, Janakpuri, and even parts of Greater Kailash, people are facing either severe shortages or no water at all.” The NGT recently came down heavily on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for supplying polluted water, prompting widespread outrage and protests. “If there was no water crisis, why did the NGT have to reprimand the DJB? Their scathing remarks reveal the truth BJP is trying to hide,” said Bharadwaj. Citing findings from the CPCB, he alleged that several households in Janakpuri were receiving contaminated water, which posed health risks including hepatitis, jaundice, and cholera.