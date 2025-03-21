AAP slams BJP over 'thick-skinned' remark, accuses Delhi ministers of corruption, threats

New Delhi: The AAP accused the BJP on Friday of targeting officers and pressuring them for a 10-per cent commission on government projects, after Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma called officials "thick-skinned".

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

At a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former chief minister Atishi questioned why the same officers, who worked efficiently under her party's government, were now being criticised.

"What has changed in just one month? These are the same officers who built the Signature Bridge and transformed Delhi's government schools. The BJP is abusing them because the AAP never asked for any commission. Officers have told us that BJP ministers are demanding a 10-per cent cut on all projects and those who refuse are being threatened with suspension, despite the fact that no Delhi minister has the power to do so, only the LG has the power to do that," she said.

Earlier in the day, Verma said during a field visit that "all officers have become thick-skinned in the last 10 years. We are making them sweat in the field. We are also sweating in the field and they will also sweat now, burn their fat and do the job".

The minister also ordered the suspension of an executive engineer for poor de-silting of a drain in the Akshardham temple area.

Taking a dig at the BJP, newly-appointed Delhi AAP chief and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked the saffron party not to feel bad, reminding it that the elected government in the national capital cannot suspend any officer.

"Don't feel bad; the elected Delhi government cannot suspend any officer. This power has been snatched away from the Delhi government by the BJP central government. The Centre had told the Supreme Court that these powers cannot be given to an elected government," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak also took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it is using officers as scapegoats to cover up its own failures.

"Earlier, the BJP was blocking officers from working just to target the AAP. Now, it is blaming them. The real question is, why did Delhiites not get Rs 2,500 each and free gas cylinders on Holi, as promised by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi?" he asked.

Verma's remarks came a day after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, complaining that government officers are ignoring phone calls and messages from MLAs.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak mocked the BJP, saying, "They created this situation themselves. If you light a fire, one day it will reach your own home."

With the BJP returning to power in Delhi after more than 26 years by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats last month, tensions between the ruling party and AAP continue to escalate. The ongoing confrontation over governance, officers' accountability and corruption allegations signals more political turbulence ahead.