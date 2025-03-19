AAP slams BJP over law and order

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday criticised the newly elected BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order within a month of taking office.

Highlighting recent crimes, he claimed the city had become unsafe, particularly for the elderly.

Bharadwaj alleged that incidents of robbery and violence were rising unchecked, blaming the BJP’s “double-engine government” for deteriorating security. The BJP has yet to respond

to the accusations.