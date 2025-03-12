AAP slams BJP over false Rs 2,500 and free LPG cylinder promises

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of betraying Delhi’s women by failing to deliver on its election promises of ₹2,500 monthly assistance and free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali. With just three days until Holi, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi led a protest questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility.

“During elections, BJP and PM Narendra Modi promised women ₹2,500 along with free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali, where is that promise now?” Atishi asked at a press conference. She warned that if even the free cylinder scheme turns out to be false, “the entire country will know that PM Modi’s so-called ‘guarantees’ are nothing but election ‘jumla.’”

Atishi reminded the public that BJP had promised ₹2,500 to every woman by March 8. “March 8 has come and gone, but forget the first installment, registration for it hasn’t even started yet,” she said. “It is now clear that PM Modi’s guarantee of ₹2,500 for Delhi’s women was just a ‘jumla.’”

She further criticised the BJP for failing to implement the promised free LPG cylinder scheme. “Holi is on March 14, and women across Delhi are waiting for their free cylinders. The BJP must answer that will every woman in Delhi get a free LPG cylinder on March 14, or is this yet another ‘jumla’?”