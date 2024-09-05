AAP slams BJP govt in Hry over killing of man by cow vigilantes

New Delhi: The AAP slammed the BJP on Wednesday, accusing it of indulging in the “politics of hatred” that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Hindu man in Haryana in the name of cow protection.



At a press conference here, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana is “responsible for the murder” of Class-12 student Aryan Mishra in Faridabad.

“The so-called cow protectors first chased Mishra for 30 kilometres and then killed him,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged while adding that 49 incidents took place in the country in the name of cow protection in the last 10 years, in which 55 people were killed and 94 injured.

Terror is being spread by the so-called cow vigilantes, Singh said and wondered who are these people who are posing as champions of cow protection and who has given them the authority to act in this manner.

“These people, who call themselves gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes), are working under the protection of the BJP and the Haryana government. The BJP’s politics of hate and its government in Haryana are responsible for the killing of the man in Faridabad,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who repeatedly talks about a “double-engine” government in Haryana, will have to give answers for this incident, the AAP leader

said, adding that this “double engine” of the BJP has failed and the people of the state will get rid of it in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mishra was shot dead on a highway around midnight on August 23. Five people — Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh — who allegedly chased him and opened fire were arrested on August 28.

According to police sources, the accused, during interrogation, claimed that on the night of August 23, they received information that suspected cattle smugglers were conducting reconnaissance in the city in two SUVs.

They mistook Mishra and his friends — Shanky and Harshit — for cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, the sources said.