AAP slams BJP for personal attacks

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Monday accused the BJP of using the Assembly as a platform to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) instead of addressing governance issues. She criticized the ruling party for focusing on personal insults rather than working for the people of Delhi.

“While the people of Delhi elected their representatives to work for them, BJP leaders were instead focused on insulting and abusing the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, and myself,” Atishi said.

She recalled how a BJP MLA had referred to her as “Shurpanakha” and alleged that for the past four days of the Assembly session, the BJP had done nothing but target AAP. “The Assembly has been in session for four days, and at least 55 leaders have spoken. Running the Assembly costs lakhs of rupees, yet the BJP is only using it to abuse AAP,” she said.

As the BJP intensified its attacks over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings against the previous AAP government, Atishi questioned the ruling party’s selective approach.

AAP protested at Mandi House, demanding PM Modi fulfil his ₹2,500 monthly aid promise to women by March 8. Atishi accused BJP of ignoring past CAG findings and silencing AAP leaders. MLA Kuldeep Kumar questioned if the pledge would be honoured or broken.