AAP slams BJP for imposing entry fees on Delhi parks

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday strongly criticised the BJP government in Delhi for imposing entry fees on public parks, calling it an attempt to “loot” the citizens. AAP’s Chief Spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, accused the BJP of falsely claiming that Delhi’s treasury was empty to justify the move. Kakkar stated, “The real intention behind this statement was to find ways to loot the people of Delhi.” She compared the BJP’s approach with that of the AAP government, highlighting that during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure, parks were maintained for free with facilities like gyms and cycling tracks.