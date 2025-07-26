AAP slams BJP for ‘garbage mountain’ at Majlis Park

New Delhi: A new site for waste dumping near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi’s Civil Lines zone has triggered political controversy, with the AAP accusing the BJP-led MCD of creating a “fourth garbage mountain.”

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, visited the site and alleged that garbage, silt and construction debris were being dumped there under the directions of BJP officials. He said that the situation has become unbearable for local residents due to foul smells and the spread of mosquitoes. “This area was once cleared for a proposed park, but within a month, waste has piled up nearly 9 feet high,” Narang claimed. He added that the dumping is taking place near major public infrastructure like the Metro station and Outer Ring Road, raising concerns over public health and urban planning.