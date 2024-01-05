AAP slams BJP for deploying ED summons as ploy to arrest CM

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of deploying repeated Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons as a desperate ploy to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal, hindering his participation in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Atishi, senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister, asserted that the alleged excise scam under investigation remains devoid of evidence despite 1.5 years of ED and CBI scrutiny. She labelled the case as part of the BJP’s larger conspiracy to detain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, preventing him from actively campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised concerns about the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the ED as political tools, emphasizing their role in intimidating opposition leaders and destabilising rival political parties through unfounded arrests.

She highlighted the near-impossibility of obtaining bail under PMLA, describing it as the BJP’s strategy to file false cases against opposition leaders. Atishi questioned the BJP’s selective approach, noting that cases against leaders joining the BJP are often withdrawn.

Regarding the prolonged investigation into the alleged liquor scam involving Kejriwal, Atishi stated, “This might be the first scam in Indian history where no money is involved, and no agency has been able to seize any money.”

Despite numerous raids on AAP leaders and their residences, no evidence or money has been recovered, indicating, according to Atishi, the political nature of the case.

The AAP leader asserted that the ongoing conspiracy aims to arrest Arvind Kejriwal before the Lok Sabha election, ensuring he cannot actively campaign.

She emphasised that despite the continuous ED summons, the BJP has not clarified the basis for summoning

Kejriwal, as a witness, a

suspect, the Chief Minister of Delhi, or the national convenor of AAP.

In conclusion, Atishi conveyed the unwavering resolve of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP against BJP’s tactics. She declared, “No matter how many raids and arrests you make, we will continue to fight against the BJP to save the country, to save the constitution.”