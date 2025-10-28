AAP slams BJP for allowing liquor stores to stay open during Chhath

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the BJP government in Delhi of disrespecting Purvanchali sentiments by keeping liquor shops open during the sacred festival of Chhath Mahaparv. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj termed it an “insult to faith and purity,” alleging that the BJP has “taken false ownership of religion” while ignoring the values it claims to uphold.

Bharadwaj inspected several liquor outlets across the city and said that despite the ongoing Chhath celebrations, shops run by the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) remained operational. “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s government, Chhath was always declared a Dry Day. Liquor sales were completely banned out of respect for Chhathi Maiya and the Purvanchali community,” he said.

Sharing a video of his inspection on social media, Bharadwaj noted that though the shops were open, there were no customers. “People feel embarrassed by their own government. These shops may be open, but the public has boycotted them because the BJP government has insulted their faith,” he added.

He further criticised the BJP for “creating fake Yamuna ghats” and claimed the party had turned Delhi into a “fake Sanatani government.” “When AAP was in power, liquor outlets were closed on the request of Purvanchali MLAs. Today, under a BJP-led administration and a BJP-appointed Lieutenant Governor, these outlets are running freely even on this holy day,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj demanded immediate liquor shop closures, calling their operation on Chhath an insult to devotees and a threat to

the festival’s sanctity.