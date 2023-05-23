AAP seeks Oppn support

New Delhi: The AAP Monday sough support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a bill to replace the Centre’s Ordinance on Delhi’s Services matter, saying this is a “time for agni pariksha” for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“All opposition parties should come together against the Ordinance. This is time for agni pariksha (trial by fire). There is Emergency in the country. There is no democracy left in the country,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.