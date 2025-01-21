AAP seeks answers on financial miracles

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday raised serious questions about the extraordinary financial growth of BJP MP Parvesh Verma, labelling him as the “poster boy” of BJP’s alleged wealth amassing practices. Citing election affidavits, Bharadwaj revealed that Verma’s movable assets saw a staggering 2915 per cent growth in the last five years, while his overall assets increased

by 645 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj remarked, “If international business schools learned about his methods, Parvesh Verma would be delivering lectures on financial miracles.” He urged Verma to disclose the “secret sauce” behind his financial success to the public.

Bharadwaj shared a detailed analysis of Verma’s financial disclosures, pointing out that his movable assets jumped from Rs 3.2 crore in 2019 to Rs 96.5 crore in 2025. Verma’s total assets grew from Rs 15.52 crore to Rs 115.63 crore, while his annual income increased by 11,488 per cent—from Rs 17 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 19.17 crore in 2023-24.

“Even the biggest businessmen of the world can’t turn Rs 3.20 crore into Rs 96.50 crore in just five years,” Bharadwaj said. “If former US President Donald Trump had known about this, he would have Invited Parvesh Verma to his inauguration to share his secrets of extraordinary financial growth.”

Drawing a sharp contrast between Verma’s wealth and the struggles of ordinary citizens, Bharadwaj criticized the BJP’s governance. “On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distributing free rations to 85 crore Indians because they cannot even afford basic food supplies. On the other hand, BJP leaders like Parvesh Verma are enjoying an annual income growth of 11,488 per cent,” he stated.

Bharadwaj also urged BJP to clarify Verma’s sources of income, which reportedly include his MP pension, business ventures, and partnerships. “Everyone is doing business, but who else is experiencing a growth rate of 11,488 per cent? People deserve to know this ‘magic formula,’” he added.

Bharadwaj urged Parvesh Verma to organise a seminar for Delhi residents, teaching them how to achieve similar financial growth. “I urge Verma to hold a press conference for India’s poor, explaining how to boost annual income by 11,488 per cent. I would attend such an event,” he said.

The AAP leader concluded by criticising BJP, stating, “This is the reality of BJP. Their leaders focus on accumulating wealth for themselves while misleading the public with slogans and false promises.”