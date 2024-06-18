AAP says SC, EC need to take strict decision on EVM issue

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday joined the political slugfest over the electronic voting machines (EVMs),



saying the Supreme Court and the Election Commission need to take a drastic decision on the issue.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that his party has been raising the incidents of irregularities related to the EVMs for long but were mocked by the BJP.

Singh alleged that there were 80 Lok Sabha seats won by the BJP in the recent polls and claimed “if proper counting of votes on these seats happened, the current BJP government will collapse”.

These 80 seats are in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar and other states, he said.

Citing the controversy related to EVM in North West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, Singh said, “The Supreme Court and the Election Commission should now take a strict decision over the EVM issue.”