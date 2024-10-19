AAP resumes Jai Bhim, Farishtey Yojanas

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced the revival of two significant initiatives aimed at supporting marginalised communities and providing essential healthcare services in Delhi.



The ‘Mukhyamatri Jai Bhim Yojana’ will now offer free coaching for competitive exams to children from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Additionally, the ‘Farishtey Yojana’ has been reinstated to ensure that victims of road accidents receive free medical treatment.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the importance of these schemes.

He stated, “I am delighted to announce a great initiative for the Dalit community (SC), ST, OBC, and EWS.” This announcement aims to empower underprivileged students who often struggle to afford expensive coaching for competitive exams.

Kejriwal expressed his commitment to the people of Delhi, whom he referred to as “family.” He remarked, “When I was in jail, these people (BJP) didn’t leave any stone unturned in troubling the people of Delhi. They halted many works that directly impacted the poor and common people of Delhi.”

He asserted that the BJP’s actions had subjected Delhiites to hardship and oppression, stating, “For these people, the citizens of Delhi might just be a part of their political game, but for me, the relationship I share with the people of Delhi is something much deeper.”

The Mukhyamatri Jai Bhim Yojana, originally launched in 2017, aims to bridge educational gaps faced by children from poorer backgrounds. Under this initiative, the Delhi government will cover the entire coaching expenses for students preparing for competitive exams in fields such as engineering, medical, and civil services. “Intelligence is not dependent on wealth. Even in poor households, intelligent children are born, but they

don’t get the facilities, opportunities, or access they need,” Kejriwal stated.

The scheme will also provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 to help cover transportation and miscellaneous expenses for students attending coaching classes. Kejriwal noted that the initiative was halted during his incarceration but expressed relief in restarting it,“Today, I am happy to inform the Dalit, OBC, and EWS communities that the Delhi government has restarted this scheme for your children.”

Alongside the educational initiative, the AAP government has revived the Farishtey Yojana, which provides free treatment for road accident victims. Kejriwal explained, “Under this scheme, anyone can take the injured person to the nearest hospital, even a top-tier hospital, without being asked any questions.” This initiative addresses the fears that often prevent bystanders from assisting accident victims due to legal repercussions or upfront payment demands.

Kejriwal emphasised the success of the original Farishtey Yojana, which has saved over 26,000 lives. He criticised the BJP for stopping the scheme, stating, “However, this scheme had been stopped by certain people, but our government has now relaunched it.”

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also commented on the relaunch of the Jai Bhim Yojana, asserting that the scheme was halted due to a conspiracy against Kejriwal. “The Mukhyamantri Jai Bhim Yojana was stopped by hatching a conspiracy to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail. But all these conspiracies collapsed in front of Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of advancing the children of poor and deprived classes through education,” she said.

She concluded, “Today, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the re-launch of the Mukhyamantri Jai Bhim Yojana. Through this scheme, the youth will now be able to fulfil their dreams again by getting free coaching for competitive exams.”

The revival of these two schemes signifies AAP government aim to enhance support for vulnerable populations in Delhi, reaffirming their focus on equitable access to education and healthcare.