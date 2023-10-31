AAP ‘respectfully disagrees’ with SC decision to dismiss Sisodia bail plea

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s recent decision to dismiss the bail plea of ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.



During a press conference on Monday, the party’s senior leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi, highlighted the contradictions between the court’s questions during the hearing and the final order.

During the bail plea hearing, the Supreme Court repeatedly questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the existence of a money trail connected to Manish Sisodia.

Atishi stated, “The bench raised sharp queries, asking the ED where the ‘money trail’ related to Manish Sisodia was. It inquired whether he

or his family had received any money, or if any company linked to his family had ever received any money.”

She emphasised that the Supreme Court’s repeated insistence on establishing a money trail meant that questions about money laundering and violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) should not have arisen. The court also questioned the sole reliance on the statements of a single approver, Dinesh Arora, in the ED’s prosecution case.

Atishi pointed out that during the hearing, it was argued that an approver might say anything to save himself, and his statements could not be deemed reliable. Additionally, the court noted that policymaking, even if it involved lobbying, was not necessarily illegal. The imposition of PMLA required clear evidence of money being exchanged with the intent of converting black money into white or engaging in money laundering.

Despite these observations, the Supreme Court issued an opposing verdict, denying bail to Sisodia. Atishi assured that the AAP would carefully examine the legal aspects of the order. The party, along with its legal team, will conduct a thorough analysis and determine its next course of action based on the available legal options.

Atishi stated, “We respect the Supreme Court, but we respectfully disagree with the decision made today. We will explore all available legal options before taking further action.” She reaffirmed the AAP’s commitment to honest governance and maintained that the party had not been involved in any corruption cases to date.

Atishi concluded by expressing her confidence that the AAP’s integrity would prevail and that no corruption charges would be substantiated against the party. “The AAP remains steadfast in its dedication to transparency and good governance,” she stated.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to trigger discussions and deliberations within the AAP, as the party explores its legal recourse in light of the recent developments.

The AAP plans to file a review petition against the apex court’s decision, party sources said on Monday.