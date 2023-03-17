AAP releases video showing L-G ‘leading mob’ against Patkar in 2002

New Delhi: The AAP Thursday released a video purportedly showing Delhi L-G V K Saxena inciting a mob during the 2002 Sabarmati Ashram attack in Ahmedabad.

The party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Lt Governor is held accountable for his “crimes.”

There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office on Saxena’s role in the incident which took place at the Mahatma Gandhi-founded ashram, where scores of journalists and activists had gathered to call for peace in the wake of the 2002 Godhra train burning.

Senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called upon the citizens of the country to “see and recognise the real face of the L-G.”

A man of criminal character cannot be responsible for law and order and security in the national capital, he alleged.

Singh in a press conference here shared a video that purportedly showed Saxena inciting and leading a mob that attacked activist Medha Patkar in 2002 at Sabarmati Ashram.