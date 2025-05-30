AAP releases report card of BJP-ruled Delhi government’s 100-day tenure

New Delhi: On the 100th day of BJP’s tenure in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the real report card of the Rekha Gupta-led government. AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said BJP had broken every promise it made to Delhiites — from ₹2500 monthly for women to permanent jobs for bus marshals — and was instead busy shutting down welfare schemes launched by the previous AAP government. He questioned how a government could issue its own report card and declare itself successful, comparing it to “mischievous children faking school results.”

During a press conference, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We’ve seen in films that mischievous children who fail in school sometimes make their own fake report cards. A similar mischievous children’s government is currently running Delhi. We’ve heard that they are making their own report cards and presenting them.”

Questioning the legitimacy of the BJP’s claims, Saurabh Bharadwaj added, “How is it possible that the same child who gave the exam also creates their own report card and declares they passed? This cannot be allowed. That is why we have made and printed their report card ourselves, so they don’t cheat the public with false report cards and mislead them.”

He continued, “In this report card, we have listed several important issues. I’ve heard that today the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, is going to hold a press conference and present her self-made report card to the public. We have some very valid questions for the CM, and we expect that when she presents the report card of her 100-day tenure, she should answer these.”

First question: Where are the ₹2500 promised to women?

Saurabh Bharadwaj asked on behalf of half of Delhi’s population. He asked when would Delhi women receive the promised ₹2500. The promise was made on 8th March. Today is 30th May, and there’s no trace of the ₹2500. Instead, a committee was formed, that too with their own ministers. Now you can’t even say that your ministers’ committee isn’t deciding anything — it’s in your own hands. What is this committee doing, and how long will you keep hiding behind this excuse? So, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta must tell us: when will the ₹2500 be provided?

Second question: What about the bus marshals’ jobs?

He said, “More than 10,000 youth in Delhi were rendered unemployed by the BJP-appointed LG. Their homes stopped running. BJP had promised that within 60 days of coming to power, they would reappoint the bus marshals and give them permanent jobs. Now it’s been 100 days. BJP must answer: when will these bus marshals get their jobs back?”

Third question: Where is the rollback of private school fees?

Saurabh Bharadwaj continued, “We also want to ask the BJP — you claimed that you’ve audited all private schools. Then tell us: when will the order to roll back private school fees be issued?

Fourth question: When will there be an FIR on DPS Dwarka?

The AAP Delhi State President said, “The harassment of children by DPS Dwarka has been proven. When will an FIR be registered against DPS Dwarka? Rekha Gupta must answer.”

Fifth question: When will action be taken to take over DPS Dwarka?

He added, “Parents have repeatedly submitted written requests to the Delhi Government, pleading that both the Delhi government and the LG begin proceedings to take over DPS Dwarka. The BJP government must tell us: when will they begin this process? So far, they’ve done nothing.”

Farishta Scheme for accident victims discontinued

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “In our report card, we’ve raised many such issues. One of the key issues is that earlier, under the Farishta Scheme, accident victims in Delhi were treated free of cost in any private hospital. That scheme has now been shut down. Recently, in Kalkaji, a child suffered an electric shock in an MCD park. His parents took him to Fortis hospital in Greater Kailash. For an entire hour, neither did they begin treatment nor refer him to another hospital. The child died.

“If the Farishta Scheme had still been operational, perhaps the private hospital would have immediately started free treatment, and that 9-year-old child might still be alive today. In the past few days, hundreds of accident victims have not received treatment. This is the direct impact of the BJP shutting down the Farishta Scheme,” he emphasised.

Mohalla Clinics being shut and staff sacked; Free cylinder promise broken – prices increased instead

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Similarly, Mohalla Clinics are being shut down, and their staff are being made unemployed.” He added, “They had promised to provide free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. Holi has passed, and not even one free cylinder has been distributed. Instead of giving cylinders at ₹500 as promised, they’ve increased the price by ₹50.”

Free of cost scans and diagnostics at private laboratories scrapped

“Whenever a patient went to a government hospital and, for any reason, the hospital couldn’t conduct their operation—or if the MRI or CT scan machines were not functioning—they were referred to private hospitals or laboratories, where all treatment and tests were done free of cost. That scheme has now been scrapped by the BJP government,” he said.

BJP betrayed Delhi’s jhuggi dwellers

“There was a promise made: ‘Jahaan jhuggi, wahaan makaan’—houses would be provided at the same location where the jhuggis stood. Before elections, BJP leaders even did night stays in these bastis. Where Veerendra Sachdeva once played carrom, those same jhuggis are now being served demolition notices and bulldozers are being run over them,” he said.

AAP releases ‘Report Card’ on BJP’s 100 days in Delhi

The AAP Delhi State President stated that we have compiled a report card of the BJP’s 100 days in Delhi. We will be sending this report card by post to all MLAs and MPs. We’ll also be handing over copies to journalists.