AAP releases first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, signalling the start of an intense electoral campaign. AAP Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai, expressed confidence that the party will form a government with a “huge majority” under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media, Gopal Rai emphasised that the party is “geared up for the great battle” of the Delhi elections and asserted that the people of Delhi are firmly behind AAP. He said, “People are saying that no matter how adverse circumstances have been, if anyone has worked and can do more, it is only Arvind Kejriwal.”

The candidates were selected during a meeting of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Rai mentioned that the list primarily focuses on constituencies currently not held by AAP. “Most of these seats are currently not held by AAP MLAs,” he said.

The announced candidates include seasoned leaders such as Brahm Singh Tanwar, a three-time MLA from Chhatarpur, and Ram Singh Netaji, a two-time MLA from Badarpur. From Laxmi Nagar, the party has selected BB Tyagi, a former MCD House leader, and Gaurav Sharma, a social activist, has been chosen for the Gonda constituency.

Other notable names include Veer Singh Dhingan, former MLA from Seemapuri, and Deepak Singla, the party’s candidate from Vishwas Nagar. Rai also revealed that Manoj Tyagi, a former councillor and leader of the House, will contest from Karawal Nagar.

The full list also includes Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, a former councillor and son of former MLA Mateen Ahmad, as the candidate from Seelampur. Somesh Shokeen, an experienced former MLA, will represent the Matiala constituency.

Rai stressed that the candidates chosen have “a strong hold on people” in their constituencies and are “connected to the ground.” He added, “Those who have been given tickets have stood with people in their happiness and sorrow, ensuring the party’s deep roots in the communities.”

In preparation for the elections, AAP has already launched multiple outreach initiatives. Rai highlighted the party’s extensive engagement with voters, including the “Aapke Vidhayak, Aapke Dwar” program, which showcased the work done by AAP’s MLAs. “We’ve been actively engaging with the public, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Rai noted.

He also pointed to AAP’s efforts in strengthening its organisational framework by conducting padayatras and interacting with leaders across Delhi to finalise the election strategy.

Rai concluded by expressing optimism about AAP’s chances, saying, “The sentiment across Delhi is growing stronger with time... If anyone has worked, it’s the Aam Aadmi Party. If anyone will work, it’s the Aam Aadmi Party. If anyone has made progress happen, it’s Arvind Kejriwal.”

With this list of 11 candidates, AAP has set the stage for a full-scale campaign aimed at retaining power in the Delhi Assembly elections.