AAP reacts to SC’s ‘crook’ remark on ED

New Delhi: AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj described the Supreme Court’s reported reference to the Enforcement Directorate as a “crook” as unprecedented, saying that it reflected the declining independence of India’s institutions.

Addressing the media, Bharadwaj alleged that many occupying constitutional positions had “surrendered themselves before the government” and were acting “on the agenda of one political party and its government.” He also said such remarks from the judiciary would have little impact without concrete accountability measures: “Even when the Supreme Court gives strong observations, the bureaucracy ignores it with impunity. Unless there is real accountability, these statements will remain hollow.”

Bharadwaj argued that judicial observations often failed to translate into reforms because officials faced no repercussions. Citing the case of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, he said the court had criticised the ED’s public comments in the matter but no officer was held accountable. “If the Supreme Court issues such an order, it must be followed by concrete action against the officers involved — only then will it have any real effect,” he said.