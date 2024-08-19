AAP ramps up preparations for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up its preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, harnessing the momentum following the release of senior leader Manish Sisodia from jail. Sisodia, who spent 17 months in detention, has embarked on a ‘padyatra’ (march) across Delhi, drawing significant public support and enthusiasm.



Upon his release, Sisodia has been actively engaging with the public, expressing his gratitude for their support. “Our padyatra is getting a lot of love and support from people of Delhi,” Sisodia said. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine the AAP by keeping its leaders imprisoned. “The BJP wants to keep our leaders locked in jail till the assembly elections at any cost,” he alleged, criticising the central government’s handling of the situation. Sisodia vowed that despite the challenges, the party remains committed to its mission, emphasising, “We are not going to be afraid of the BJP under any circumstances.”

AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sandeep Pathak outlined the party’s strategic approach to the elections. He highlighted ongoing workers’ conferences in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, where local MLAs are presenting their achievements over the past four and a half years. “The workers’ conference is going on in all 70 Assembly seats of Delhi. In these conferences, local MLAs are presenting the report of their work before the public,” Pathak explained. Notably, the conference in Chhatarpur will feature top party leadership, underscoring the significance of these interactions.

In addition to these efforts, the AAP is launching the ‘Auto Samvad’ campaign, spearheaded by Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai. This initiative will involve auto-rickshaw drivers across Delhi who will act as representatives of the party, communicating its achievements and countering BJP criticisms. Rai stated, “The auto-rickshaw drivers of Delhi will take the work of their Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the public. They will

become Arvind Kejriwal’s representatives and talk to the people by running Auto Samvad every day at the auto-rickshaw stands across Delhi.”

Rai emphasised that the campaign will also expose alleged BJP conspiracies and advocate for the continued respect and support for auto drivers under the AAP government. “Arvind Kejriwal is very concerned about the auto-rickshaw drivers even in jail,” he said. “If you remain silent during the elections and the Kejriwal government is gone, then you will be charged double the price for the free electricity, water, schools, and hospitals.”

The AAP is also focusing on strengthening its organisational structure, including detailed booth mapping in each assembly constituency to ensure effective

voter engagement. “Booth mapping of party workers will be done in all Assembly constituencies,” Rai noted.

With these strategies, the AAP aims to consolidate its support base and secure a strong position in the forthcoming elections, leveraging Sisodia’s public presence, strategic worker engagements, and grassroots campaigns to solidify its appeal and counter opposition narratives.