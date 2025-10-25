AAP questions recent cloud seeding trial

New Delhi: AAP leader and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Friday raised objections on the recent cloud seeding trial conducted in Delhi’s Burari area, alleging that the exercise was done without informing local residents or public representatives, in “violation of standard operating procedures”.

Addressing a press conference, Jha said, “When you try to do cloud seeding, there are standard operating procedures that must be followed, which were ignored. No one in Burari was informed when the trial was held. I am the local MLA, yet I came to know about it only later. Not a single citizen saw the plane.” He alleged that the government conducted the exercise “quietly” despite making public spectacles of other events such as the arrival of Rafale jets and Cheetahs in India.

“Why was cloud seeding done in secrecy? The chemical used can be harmful to crops and people. In every country where cloud seeding happens, local residents are alerted in advance,” Jha said,

demanding that the government share a full analytical report of the trial, including the amount and composition of the chemicals used. He further questioned the choice of Burari for the test, claiming it reflected an “insensitive attitude” towards migrant-dominated areas. “Why only northeast Delhi? Will pollution across the city be solved by a small trial in one part?” he asked.