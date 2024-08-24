AAP questions L-G over delay in action against DDA officers

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday questioned the Lieutenant Governor over the alleged delay in action against the officers responsible for the death of mother-son pair in a waterlogged drain in east Delhi’s Ghazipur last month.



Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the Delhi High Court has now said that the drain where the two drowned belonged to the DDA.

“The High Court has taken a great initiative, which will be beneficial for the family of the deceased and the people of Delhi. This will also open the eyes of the L-G and DDA officials.

“Now that the truth has been revealed, how long will it take for the L-G to take action against the DDA officials responsible for this incident,” Kumar said.

There was no immediate reaction from L-G office.

Tanuja, 22, and her son Priyansh drowned in the half-open under-construction drain in a waterlogged street in Ghazipur area as heavy rain lashed the city on July 31 evening. The high court had on Thursday pulled up the Delhi Development Authority over the incident and noted that officials did not “supervise” the work done there by the contractor, who allegedly left certain portions of the drain uncovered.

“We were saying right from the first day that the drain belongs to the DDA that comes under L-G, and before completing the construction work, they submitted the completion certificate (CC) without any inspection.

“I am thankful to the High Court for taking note of the incident,” Kumar said.

The Aam Aadmi Party party leader also accused the BJP of trying to “protect” the L-G instead of taking corrective measures.