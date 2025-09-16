AAP questions government, BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday raised questions over the recent road accident in Delhi Cantonment that killed a senior Union Finance Department officer and left his wife critically injured. The couple’s motorcycle was hit by a speeding BMW late Sunday night.

Bharadwaj said bystanders filmed the accident but did not help, until a passerby in a pickup van took the injured to a hospital. The officer later died, while his wife remains in critical condition. He alleged the case was suppressed due to the driver’s influential background. The AAP leader questioned why no police PCR or government ambulance reached the spot, and why the victims were shifted to a small hospital 22 km away instead of nearby facilities. He accused the BJP government of attempting to erase ambulance records.

Highlighting the scrapping of the Farishtey Scheme, which funded emergency treatment for accident victims, Bharadwaj said: “During Arvind Kejriwal’s time, anyone could take an injured person to a private hospital and the government would immediately foot the bill. Now, because this ruthless and cruel BJP government has scrapped the scheme, countless people are dying on the roads without treatment.”

The spokesperson for Delhi BJP said it was “shocking” that Saurabh Bharadwaj was blaming the government without facts. They clarified the BMW driver’s actions had no link to the Farishtey Scheme, which had already collapsed in 2023 under Kejriwal’s non-payment of hospital bills.