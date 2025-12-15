AAP questions Cong silence on ‘vote theft’ in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday welcomed initiatives aimed at strengthening democracy but sharply questioned the Congress party’s consistency on the issue of alleged vote theft in Delhi. AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said Congress’ recent assertions on electoral manipulation ring hollow given its silence when similar concerns were raised earlier by AAP leaders in the national capital.

Addressing the media, Bharadwaj said AAP supports all genuine efforts that promote democratic values. “From our side, we extend our best wishes to anyone who wants to carry out public awareness initiatives and strengthen democracy in the country. Such efforts deserve appreciation,” he said. However, he argued that Congress’ current narrative contrasts starkly with its past conduct in Delhi.

Bharadwaj recalled that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, had repeatedly flagged instances of alleged vote theft in Delhi over a year ago. “The same Delhi where Congress is now beginning a narrative of ‘vote-chori’ and holding a massive rally is the Delhi where, one year ago, vote-chori was happening openly,” he said, adding that Congress “maintained complete silence” despite evidence being presented.

Raising a direct challenge to the Congress leadership, Bharadwaj asked whether Rahul Gandhi would address the issue in Delhi. “When Rahul Gandhi stands at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan, will he be standing in the very Assembly constituency where Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by deleting votes and creating fake votes?” he questioned. He further asked, “Will Rahul Gandhi speak on vote-chori in Delhi or deliberately avoid it?”

Bharadwaj said Congress’ response would reveal its true intentions. “If Rahul Gandhi avoids speaking on vote-chori in Delhi, then it will be clear that this entire narrative of vote-chori is only for themselves and their party, not for the country,” he asserted. Emphasising the need for consistency, he added that honest and open discussion is essential for anyone claiming to stand up for democracy.