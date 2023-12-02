AAP questions BJP over extension granted to Delhi chief secretary

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday questioned the BJP over the extension granted to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asking the party to reveal its “hidden agenda” behind the move to the residents of the national capital.



There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the matter.

The Centre extended Kumar’s tenure by six months, just a day ahead of his superannuation on November 30.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the BJP was employing different tactics to “destabilise” the AAP government after failing to form the government three times in Delhi and then lost the municipal elections as well last year.

‘When the BJP understood that it cannot come to power in Delhi, they started employing tactics to destabilise the Delhi government sometimes through the LG or through special officers. The CS got an extension recently. Every Delhiite is asking questions about the controversial extension,’ he said.

Chadha claimed that all senior officers of AGMUT cadre were “sidelined” to grant extension to Kumar, something which is done in the “rarest of rare” cases. ‘This happens in emergency situations and rarest of rare cases. BJP appointed someone who is facing allegations of corruption,’ the AAP leader charged.

‘Why is the BJP interested in only one officer? Does BJP not consider any other senior officer capable of holding the post of Delhi’s chief secretary? Can only one officer work according to their directions? What is so special that only this officer can do?’ he asked.

Chadha said the BJP was “toying with the careers of so many AGMUT cadre officers”

Referring to recent allegations levelled against Kumar by the AAP, Chadha said the BJP knows about the “several matters and controversies” that have emerged in the recent past.

‘Despite all this, is it right to grant an extension to the officer? Why is the BJP hellbent on granting him the extension? What is the special interest? What is the hidden agenda of the BJP to grant this extension?’

‘Does the BJP want to control the government through this officer? We want BJP to provide answers to Delhiites. We object to this extension,’ he said. The alleged corruption is connected to the acquisition of 19 acres of land in southwest Delhi’s Bamnoli village.

Kumar has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that people against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption and therefore have “vested interests” are indulging in “mudslinging”.