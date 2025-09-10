MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > AAP pushes for flood aid
Delhi

AAP pushes for flood aid

BY Yatharth Vohra10 Sept 2025 1:49 AM IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to urgently extend relief measures to families affected by the recent floods in the Capital.

Atishi said that thousands of households in areas such as Yamuna Bazaar have lost their belongings after

floodwaters receded, leaving homes damaged and families without income.

She cited the case of Reena Devi, a resident who reportedly found her house emptied of books, furniture,

and essential items after 10 days of inundation.

Speaking at a digital press conference, Atishi claimed that many government relief camps lacked food, clean water, electricity, and sanitation.

Yatharth Vohra

Yatharth Vohra


Next Story
Share it
X