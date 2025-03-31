‘AAP provided only two jobs in 2024 through its online portals’

New Delhi: The previous AAP regime in Delhi provided just two jobs through its online portals including Rozgar Bazar, in the last five years, Employment minister Kapil Mishra informed recently in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

In a written reply to BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s question, the minister said that an online employment portal of the Delhi government was functional since 2009 and another Rozgar Bazar portal was launched in 2020. The Delhi government provided over 400 jobs through an online portal from 2015 to 2018. However, no jobs were provided from 2019 to 2023 through the portal. Just two jobs were provided in 2024, according to the minister’s reply. The Rozgar Bazar portal was launched on

July 10, 2020, and stopped working in May 2023 due to technical reasons. Its revival is under consideration.