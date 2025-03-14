AAP protests over ‘unfulfilled’ free gas cylinder promise

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at ITO on Thursday, forming a human banner to remind the BJP of its unfulfilled promise to provide free LPG cylinders to women in Delhi on Holi. Led by senior AAP leader and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, party workers displayed banners reading, “Holi aa gayi, free cylinder kab aayega?” and chanted slogans targeting the BJP government.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition, Atishi, also took to social media, questioning the ruling party. “Delhi’s people are asking: Holi is here, when will the free cylinder arrive?” she posted on X.

Addressing the gathering, Kuldeep Kumar criticized the BJP, accusing it of making false promises. “Today is Chhoti Holi. Holi has arrived, but the cylinders haven’t. The women of Delhi were waiting for the free cylinders promised to them, but once again, PM Modi’s guarantee turned out to be just another jumla,” he said.

He further attacked the BJP’s commitment to providing ₹2,500 to women in Delhi, claiming that the promise remained unfulfilled. “Now, the commitment to providing free cylinders has also proven to be false. Through this human banner demonstration at ITO, AAP is reminding the BJP that Holi has arrived. There is still time, fulfill your promise and give women their free cylinders,” he added.