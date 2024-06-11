AAP protests at Haryana Bhawan over water shortage in Delhi

New Delhi: The AAP held a protest on Monday at the Haryana Bhawan here over its allegation that the neighbouring state is not releasing Delhi’s share of the Yamuna’s water, leading to a shortage in the city.



Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, raised slogans against the BJP-led Haryana government.

“The BJP is playing dirty politics and depriving the people of Delhi of their share of water at a time when heatwave conditions are prevailing in north India. The Lt Governor should intervene as the representative of the people of Delhi,” Kumar said.

AAP leaders also staged protests at other locations, including BJP headquarters, Mandi House, and Connaught Place.

AAP MLA from Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel said they were sitting on the road in sweltering heat and they request the BJP government in Haryana and the central government not to stop Delhi’s share of water.