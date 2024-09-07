AAP protests against MLA Khan’s arrest

New Delhi: In a dramatic display of political dissent, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a major protest outside the BJP headquarters on Friday, condemning the arrest of their MLA, Amanatullah Khan. The demonstration was a direct response to what AAP leaders described as the misuse of government agencies by the BJP to target opposition figures.



The protest began at AAP’s old office, where a large contingent of party workers, led by senior leaders, gathered before marching towards the BJP headquarters on Rouse Avenue. However, their path was obstructed by police who had set up barricades to prevent the protest from reaching its destination. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Stop the misuse of ED-CBI, stop the illegal arrest of AAP leaders” and “ED-CBI ki manmani nahi chalegi,” expressing their outrage over the arrest.

Amanatullah Khan, the MLA from Okhla, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Monday in connection with a case involving the Waqf Board. This case, according to AAP, has been long-dragged and falsely fabricated. During the protest, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of employing “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed”, a strategy of breaking opposition parties and using government agencies against their leaders.

“To stay in power, BJP adopts the tactics of ‘Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed’,” Sisodia stated. “First, it tries to break the party and when the party members do not break, it sends government agencies after the leaders. After me, Arvind Kejriwal ji, and many party leaders, now MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. But the Aam Aadmi Party has never bowed down against the dictatorial rulers, nor will it ever bow down.”

Dilip Pandey, another senior leader, criticised the BJP for its alleged authoritarianism. He highlighted that, despite a six-year investigation by

the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), no financial corruption was found. “The CBI itself mentioned in its charge sheet that there was no financial corruption involved in the case,” Pandey said.