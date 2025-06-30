AAP Poorvanchal Wing launches protest against BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for calling Poorvanchalis “Rohingyas”

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Purvanchal Wing launched a fierce protest on Monday against BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for labeling Purvanchalis living in Delhi’s jhuggis as “Bangladeshi” and “Rohingya.” Demonstrators gathered outside Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s MLA office in Rajouri Garden, demanding an unconditional public apology for a deliberate insult to millions of hardworking migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the ongoing “Ghar-Rozgar Bachao Andolan,” senior AAP leaders including MLA Sanjeev Jha, former MLA Rituraj Jha, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Vinay Mishra, and Delhi Women Wing president Sarika Chaudhary joined party workers in denouncing the BJP’s attempt to stigmatize Delhi’s poor and migrant communities.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has insulted the Poorvanchali residents of Delhi’s jhuggi bastis by calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He has attempted to justify the BJP government’s decision to demolish these settlements and drive people out of the city. This is a grave insult. There is massive anger among Poorvanchalis, and the Aam Aadmi Party stands firmly with them to protect their dignity.”

During the protest, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “The BJP is demolishing jhuggis across Delhi. These jhuggis are home to a large number of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, many jhuggi residents had gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest. Instead of addressing their concerns, BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa labelled them as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He added, “These are the same jhuggi residents with whom Sirsa and BJP leaders used to stay overnight during elections. They ate food with them, folded hands, and said, ‘You are my ‘mai-baap’, vote for me and I will get your jhuggis regularised.’”

Sanjeev Jha further said, “The BJP had promised ₹2,500 per month and electricity. Those they once called their mai-baap are now being called Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Is there no shame? The people of Bihar and UP will not compromise on their dignity. I want to ask BJP workers living in these jhuggis — are you also Rohingyas or Bangladeshis? If these words sound like slurs, won’t you fight for your self-respect?”

“This is a battle for the identity and honour of Poorvanchalis. Either Manjinder Singh Sirsa must apologise, or the BJP should sack this foul-mouthed and arrogant minister. If not, Poorvanchalis will protest against him wherever he goes,” stated Sanjeev Jha.

AAP Delhi Poorvanchal Wing President Akhileshpati Tripathi said, “The BJP government is demolishing jhuggis where Poorvanchalis live, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa is calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This is a shameful insult to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The country will not tolerate this. Manjinder Singh Sirsa must apologise to Poorvanchalis or face protests and black flags wherever he goes.”

Former MLA Rituraj Jha said, “Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the BJP as a whole harbour hatred for Poorvanchalis — their statements are proof. Sirsa went so far as to say that those whose jhuggis are being demolished are Muslims and Bangladeshis. There are 50 to 60 lakh Poorvanchalis living in Delhi’s jhuggis and informal colonies. The BJP has insulted them all. Sirsa must apologise. If he does not, the people of Poorvanchal will rise and oust the BJP from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

Former MLA Vinay Mishra said, “During elections, Manjinder Singh Sirsa would stay in jhuggis, get rakhis tied by women, distribute money. Now, the same people are being labelled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis? These residents have lived here for more than 40 years. Every brick of Delhi’s development carries the sweat and sacrifice of UP-Bihar residents. Now the BJP hates them? This anti-Poorvanchal mindset is in BJP’s DNA. Even BJP’s senior leaders have always opposed Poorvanchalis.”

“They show fake love during elections — celebrate Bihar Diwas — and after winning, they humiliate the same people. The people of Bihar and UP will give a befitting reply in the elections. Sirsa must apologise, or we will protest against him wherever he goes,” said Vinay Mishra.

AAP Delhi Women’s Wing President Sarika Chaudhary said, “Manjinder Singh Sirsa is calling people from UP and Bihar Rohingyas. During elections, he would visit their homes, fall at their feet, and promise to do everything for them. After winning, he is kicking them out of Delhi. Most of Delhi’s jhuggis are inhabited by UP and Bihar residents. Sirsa is labelling them all as Rohingyas. Are Poorvanchalis not citizens of India? Many of their ancestors have lived here for generations.”