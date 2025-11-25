AAP picks Delhi’s youngest MCD bypoll candidate

New Delhi: As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) heads into by-elections across 12 wards on November 30, the Aam Aadmi Party has placed its bet on 24-year-old Eeshna Gupta for the Greater Kailash ward, marking the youngest Candidate for MCD by elections.

Born and raised in South Delhi, Gupta comes from a family of doctors and has spent the past eight years working in social-impact spaces. A gold medallist in Social Studies from Krea University and an MBA-holder, she has worked with organisations such as Avanti Fellows, Climate-Ready, Youth for Climate India, J-PAL and others, building a base in public service long before entering politics. Her engagement with RWAs, youth groups, market associations and local networks has shaped her understanding of civic gaps, from waste management and sanitation to safety and street infrastructure.

Gupta argues that municipal governance needs leaders who are closely connected to day-to-day issues. Her campaign stresses a resident-first approach, emphasising direct interaction and accountability. Unlike the traditionally muted campaigns in ward elections, Gupta has released a full councillor manifesto outlining nine core commitments for Greater Kailash.

A key highlight of her plan is the proposed GK Works App, which will allow residents to lodge grievances and track updates in real time. She has also pledged a 24-hour window for redressal of civic complaints, backed by a dedicated waste helpline promising resolution within three hours. Her broader vision includes transitioning Greater Kailash into a zero-waste colony, with segregated door-to-door garbage collection and a “backlane cleaning army” to address sanitation issues often overlooked.

The manifesto also outlines measures for women’s safety, including pink toilets near popular market areas and improved street lighting. She opposes the proposed construction of a 400-bed private hospital in the residential pocket, citing concerns over congestion and loss of open spaces.

Other key promises include mechanical sweeping machines using unspent municipal funds, pre-monsoon drain de-silting, regular tree pruning, and steps to mitigate the monkey menace.

Gupta’s emphasis on accessible local leadership stands out, daily resident meetings, weekly colony walks, and fortnightly interactions with RWAs and market groups form the backbone of her outreach strategy. She insists that, “governance must be participatory and transparent, promising monthly report cards to track progress.” AAP has named candidates across all 12 wards going to the bypolls. Besides Gupta in Greater Kailash, the party has fielded Geeta Rawat from Vinod Nagar, Seema Vikas Goel from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Neetu Keshav Chauhan from Dichaon Kalan. Former Leader of Opposition Anil Lakra makes a return as the Mundka candidate. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B.