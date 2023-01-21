AAP pickets Bidhuri’s house against eviction notice to slum dwellers

New Delhi: AAP MLAs with scores of slum dwellers on Saturday protested outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house decrying the notice of eviction given to residents of an area in Tughlakabad.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Atishi and Madan Lal, held placards that read “Shame on you BJP, stop demolishing slums.”

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had on January 11 issued a notice to remove people living inside the Tughlakabad Fort area by January 26. Atishi had on Friday alleged that BJP lied to people that it will get them homes.

“BJP made a false promise to the people of Delhi when it said ‘Jahan jhuggi wahan makaan.’ Now people are getting demolition notices. We are standing with the people of Delhi and will not let anyone outside their houses,” she said. Kuldeep Kumar pledged that the AAP will not let people suffer.

“The people of Delhi have voted for us and we will stay with them. We will be stage protests from roads to the parliament but will not let people suffer,” he said.